Superstar Salman Khan, who will turn 55-year-old on Sunday, December 27, has a special request for his fans. The request is related to the current pandemic situation – the COVID-19 and safety to be taken due to it. He has appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house in Mumbai on the occasion of his birthday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Salman Khan's fans gather outside his bungalow – Galaxy- every year to celebrate his birthday. The fans come in thousands and stand outside, waiting to get a glimpse of the superstar. Khan also comes out on his balcony to thank and wave at them. The actor usually celebrates his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with family and close friends from the industry. However, this year due to the pandemic, the actor has requested people to not gather in large numbers and also informed them that he is not at home.

"The love and affection of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my housekeeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind", Khan said in the notice displayed outside his building.

Salman Khan urged fans to wear masks, sanitize and maintain social distancing.

On the work front, Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. The film also starring his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, is reportedly a remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Salman is also currently busy hosting the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He will next be seen on the big screen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudheva. The film’s shoot was completed in October.

Also, starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, Radhe was earlier slated to hit the theatres on May 22 but got delayed due to the pandemic.