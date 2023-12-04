Home

Riya Kishanchandani and Mudassar Khan started the next phase of life in a grand style. The couple got recently married on December 3, 2023. Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan was also seen attending the wedding ceremony- Watch video

Splitsvilla 13 contestant Riya Kishanchandani and choreographer-judge Mudassar Khan tied the knot on December 3, 2023, and embarked on a fairytale wedding. The couple started the next phase of life in a grand style. The duo posted their romantic photos on social media which received tons of love and blessing. Riya Kishanchandani who previously showed up at Mika Di Vhoti donned a beautiful white and golden sharara on her auspicious day. The newly married couple announced their wedding via a social media post. From their wedding, a video has gone viral where superstar Salman Khan was seen hugging the groom and blessing the couple.

Salman Khan Attends Mudassar Khan-Riya Kishanchandani’s Wedding

Bollywood star and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan took his time out to attend the wedding ceremony of Riya Kishanchandani and Mudassar Khan. The Tiger 3 actor was spotted wearing black jeans and a matching shirt. Salman Khan made a grand entrance at the Mudassar’s wedding ceremony. In a video captured, Salman was seen hugging the groom and the family members which added more joy to the wedding festivities. Mudassar on his Instagram story wrote, “The moment which will stay forever in my heart. Thank you sir @beingsalmankhan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

Riya Kishanchandani- Mudassar Khan Wedding outfit

On her wedding day, Riya Kishanchandani wore a white sharara set with golden borders decorated with mirrors and exquisite floral patterns. The diva accessorised her appearance with a transparent white dupatta embellished with golden sequences. The diva also donned identical gold and pearl jewelry. She completed her bridal look with red roses pinned to her hair bun and a combination of white and red roses wrapped around her hands.

Mudassar Khan escorted her in a white and gold sherwani wedding outfit paired with a gold watch. For their fairytale wedding, the pair chose a full-white wedding attire.

Riya Kishanchandani-Mudassar Khan Wedding Pics

The newly wedded couple posted their wedding pics on Instagram. He wrote, “Alhumdulillah, Married, to the most beautiful person in the world. @riya_kishanchandani Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna..(heart emoji)” To his reply Riya commented, ” And we created you in pairs- Alhumdulillah Mashallah.” The couple shared a string of their wedding pictures on social media.

Take a look at Mudassar Khan’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mudassar Khan (@beingmudassarkhan)

Mudassar’s Professional Front

Salman Khan and professional dancer Mudassar Khan have together collaborated on multiple occasions in films like Dabangg, Bodyguard, and Ready. On the professional front, Mudassar Khan is a professional choreographer, he is also a renowned judge in the dance reality show Dance India Dance. Mudassar was also a member of the judging panel for seasons 4, 5, and 6 of the reality show.

