Mumbai: Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While for now, the movie is set to release on this Eid, Salman Khan has now said that if people continue to violate coronavirus restrictions and if the daily coronavirus cases continue to increase, the release of his film might have to be postponed to next year.

While speaking at the book launch of veteran actor Kabir Bedi's memoir, Salman highlighted the coronavirus condition in Maharashtra and said, "We were going to release Radhe, we still are trying our best to release it on Eid. But if the lockdown continues, we might have to push it to the next Eid. But if it opens up, (and) the cases (drop) and people do take care of themselves. (If) they wear their masks and keep their social distance, and take good care of themselves. (If they) Don't go out, don't break any of these laws (Covid-19 rules) that the government has put on us right now, I think this will die off really soon."

Salman Khan also mentioned that if the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has to be postponed, it will also impact the daily wage workers and the theatre owners. "If it happens, we will have Radhe in theaters in Eid. But, if the citizens do not follow these, it will not only be a problem for theatre-owners but also the daily wage workers. It is just going to be a really bad one, like it was earlier. Everyone should be really serious and ensure we kill this coronavirus and move on in our lives before it kills us all," he said.

Earlier this week, night curfew and weekend lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra to contain the coronavirus cases. These restrictions will remain in place till April 30.

Radhe also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The movie has been co-produced by Salman, his brother Sohail Khan and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.