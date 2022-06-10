Salman Khan threat letter: An attempt was made to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan by sharpshooter sent by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The shocking details where the Bollywood superstar was saved by whisker, were shared in a report by Times Network. The report further states that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, officials came across that a sharpshooter almost killed Salman Khan outside his residence but the actor got saved by a whisker.Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Interpol Issues Notice Against Gangster Goldy Brar

As per the Times Network report, Lawrence Bishnoi, one of the suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala’s gruesome murder case, had sent a sharpshooter with a small-bore weapon hidden in a modified hockey casing to kill Salman Khan. The sharpshooter was reportedly planted outside the actor’s residence who tried to assassinate him but backed out at the last moment as they feared being caught by the police personnel. Also Read - Salman Khan Threat Letter Probe: Members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Delivered Letter, Claim Police

An escort of Mumbai Police was at Salman’s residence that day and was engaged with the actor as he had to attend a public function, following which the sharpshooter and his associates decided to backed out. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 2 More Arrested Including Sharpshooter Who Supplied Weapons And Conducted Recce

Earlier on Thursday, in a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police claimed that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan. Mahakal alias Siddhesh alias Saurabh Kamble (20), an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang which is also suspected to be involved in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, made this revelation during interrogation, they said.

Mumbai Police’s crime branch questioned Kamble in Pune. Besides, he was also grilled by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with Moosewala’s murder, while a Punjab police team has also landed in Pune to question him in the same case.He allegedly told investigators that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came from Jalour in Rajasthan and one of them placed the letter on a bench in Bandra Bandstand area where Salim Khan, noted screenplay writer and Salman’s father, was sitting after his morning walk on Sunday.

The letter threatened that Salman Khan and his father will soon meet Moosewala’s fate.