Salman Khan was original target, Tiger Shroff attacked after shooters failed to reach him: Report

Tiger Shroff firing case: Why Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly changed its arget from Salman Khan

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Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan (PC- Instagram)

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly targeted actor Tiger Shroff after the shooters failed to proceed with a planned attack on Salman Khan, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Mumbai Police sources told the publication that the gang considered Shroff an “easy target” because he did not have police security and regularly played football in Juhu.

Why did the Bishnoi gang allegedly target Tiger Shroff?

According to the report, the two shooters had earlier conducted reconnaissance at Salman Khan’s home in Bandra, Mumbai. However, the security arrangements outside the actor’s residence reportedly discouraged them from carrying out the planned attack. The gang then allegedly looked for another target and learned from fans’ social media posts that Shroff played football every Sunday at Pushpa Narsee Ground in Juhu. Since the actor did not have police security cover, the shooters allegedly decided to target him.

Police sources said the shooters watched Shroff for some time before opening fire as his car was leaving the ground. Two shooters and an accomplice, who was waiting with a getaway bike, were allegedly involved in the incident. A police officer told the media portal, “We have learnt that the accused had carried out reconnaissance at Salman Khan’s home but the purpose is not yet clear. We will check their phones as they take photos to send their handlers.”

Three accused arrested in Rajasthan

The three accused were identified as Phool Singh and Rehan Ansari, both 18, and Hrithik Kumar, also known as Roshan Ramu Mahto, 22. They were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday and were being brought to Mumbai on transit remand, according to the report. “Our teams are bringing them to Mumbai by road and will reach late night on Tuesday,” said the officer.

Mumbai Police has also increased security outside Salman Khan’s residence and placed barricades on the road as a precautionary measure. The actor was seen at Mumbai airport on Tuesday surrounded by armed security personnel. “Salman was seen with heightened security at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, surrounded by several armed guards. The actor even kept his airport appearance brief,” said the officer.

“Several things will become clear after we interrogate the accused. We will produce them before the Esplanade Court on Wednesday and ask for maximum police custody,” he said.

Bishnoi gang aide claims responsibility for firing

The alleged involvement of the Bishnoi gang came to light after a social media post, purportedly shared by Anil Pandit, claimed responsibility for the firing incident along with Harman Sandhu, another aide of the gang. The post read, “…Regarding what happened with Tiger Shroff today, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu take responsibility for it. We had explained to him over a call, but he didn’t understand, so today he was taught a proper lesson. And anyone in the Mumbai film industry who doesn’t listen to us or works with Salman Khan, their turn will be next. Wait and watch.”

Why is Salman Khan on the Bishnoi gang’s radar?

Salman Khan has faced threats from the Bishnoi gang for several years. The dispute dates back to a 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Jodhpur, where the actor was accused of killing a blackbuck during a film shoot. The Bishnoi community considers the animal sacred.

In April 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired four bullets outside Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The actor’s farmhouse in Panvel, near Navi Mumbai, has also reportedly been under surveillance by members of the gang.

Other prominent names from the film industry have also faced threats allegedly linked to the gang. In February, gunmen opened fire at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home in Juhu. Actor Ranveer Singh also received threats, while former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on a busy street in Bandra in October 2024.