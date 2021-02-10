Pakistan-born actor Somy Ali, who was rumored to be in a relationship with superstar Salman Khan in the ‘90s, says though she had a brief career in Bollywood, she does believe that love made her make decisions that she now considers a mistake. The diva, currently based in Miami, opens up on her love interest and how she never felt like she could fit in the world of acting. There is an interesting story of Somy Ali that she recently revealed, – she wanted to marry Salman Khan! While speaking to Bombay Times, Somy spilled the beans that she had a big crush on SK. After watching Maine Pyar Kiya in 1991, all she wanted was to marry Salman. “It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan. That night, I had a dream that I have to go marry Salman because he is going to be my saviour. Since she wouldn’t relent, I called my dad. Of course, I didn’t tell him why I wanted to visit India”, the actor told the portal. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Asked to Show Her Panties, And Get a 'B**b Job' Done - Unfinished Reveals All

"I told him that we have relatives in Mumbai and I wanted to meet them. I also told him that my biggest dream is to see the Taj Mahal, which I must admit, I haven't seen to this day (laughs!). I was born in Pakistan and had lived there for a few years before I move to Miami, so I spent a week there, and then landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was this "struggling actor", who was staying at a plush hotel", she joked.

Somy Ali revealed her initial days: "I was every director's nightmare and refused to go for rehearsals. I was different from others. I was too Americanised and too much of a tomboy. I was such a misfit in the film industry. I had no interest in pursuing a film career, and my only goal, which sounds preposterous at this age, was that I have to marry Salman."

Not just this, Somy also revealed her traumatic story from her childhood when she was sexually abused. “I grew up in a home in Pakistan, where I witnessed domestic violence. I have no qualms about admitting that a house help sexually abused me from the age of five to nine. Then, when I moved to the US at 11, I was a victim of rape, and later, domestic violence, too. For me, it was like taking all the bad that I had endured and building something good out of it, in the form of this organisation. See, you can be sorry for yourself, or make sure that whatever happened to you doesn’t happen to others.”

The actress has been a part of films such as Anth (1994), Yaar Gaddar (1994), Aao Pyaar Karein (1994), Andolan (1995) and Chupp (1997).

Somy Ali is now an activist, working for women’s rights, victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She started her NGO, No More Tears, to rescue women from domestic abuse.