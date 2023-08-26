This Is What Shah Rukh Khan Has To Say On Salman Khan’s New Look

Home

Salman Khan Went Bald To Promote Jawan? Here’s What Shah Rukh Khan Has To Say

Ever since the electrifying trailer release of the Jawan, fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role of a father and a son.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is slated to hit the cinemas on September 7. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan never fails to ‘wow’ fans with his amazing personality and fashion style. After sporting a bald look in his films Tere Naam and Sultan, the Tiger actor has once again left his fans pleasantly amazed as he made a stylish entry at a party organised at a high-end restaurant in Mumbai. The new look of the Bigg Bost host made headlines and become an instant hit. However, with two weeks remaining for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to hit the silver screens, some fans speculated that the new look of Salman Khan is to promote the upcoming film.

Shah Rukh Khan On Salman Khan’s New Look

Shah Rukh Khan continues to give ravish replies in his most famous ‘Ask SRK’ session on X, previously known as Twitter. During one such interaction, a fan questioned over the new bald look of Salman Khan. The fan asked, “@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata raha hai ki wo Jawan ka promotion kar rahe hai. Kya ye sach hai?”

Responding to the fan, Shah Rukh gave the perfect reply. He said, “Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta. Woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain. Bas keh diya so keh diya!!”

Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!! https://t.co/NjlXSDbQeW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Salman Khan Gives A Shoutout To Jawan

Friendship is said to be a myth in Bollywood but this reel and real-life Karan-Arjun has been BFFs for decades now. The duo has always been the greatest cheerleader for each other. Earlier, Salman Khan gave a shoutout to his friend and longtime co-star’s Jawan Prevue.

Sharing the Jawan Prevue on X, Salman wrote, “Pathan jawan ban gaya. Outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure, will be seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.”

Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/UMra4Iamfg — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 11, 2023

About Jawan

Ever since the electrifying trailer release of the film, it has created a huge buzz and the frenzy is only getting bigger with each passing day. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role of a father and a son. Directed by Atlee, the action thriller Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and will release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages. So, book your tickets now for the King Khan starrer. It will go on floors worldwide on September 7.

If you have missed the Jawan’s prevue, check it out here:

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On work front, the Jawan actor will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in important roles. Post this, the megastar will work alongside his daughter Suhana Khan for his next project.

