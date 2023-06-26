Lawrence Bishnoi’s Associate Goldy Brar Issues Death Threat to Salman Khan

Home

Salman Khan will be killed definitely, confirms Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in a recent interview to a TV channel.

Mumbai: Gangster Goldy Brar recently confirmed that actor Salman Khan is indeed on his hit list. Brar, whose gang is allegedly responsible for the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, confirmed in an exclusive interview with India Today TV. This revelation comes after Salman Khan approached the police regarding threatening emails received by his close associate.

Goldy Brar emphasised their determination to carry out the act, stating, “We will kill him, we will definitely kill him.” He referred to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview, where Bishnoi had expressed his life’s goal to assassinate Salman Khan, adding, “Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful.”

Brar made it clear that their targets extend beyond Salman Khan, asserting, “It’s not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we’re alive.” He emphasised that Salman Khan is their primary target, and they will persist in their efforts until they succeed.

“Salman Khan is our target, there’s no doubt about that. We’ll keep trying, and when we succeed, you’ll know,” Brar concluded while talking to a news portal.

In March, the Mumbai Police took action by registering a case against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in response to a threat email received by Prashant Gunjalkar, a close associate of Salman Khan.

The email expressed gangster Goldy Brar’s desire to communicate with Salman Khan and made reference to Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview.

The e-mail sent to Prashant Gunjalkar, a close associate of Salman Khan, said that gangster Goldy Brar wanted to speak to Salman Khan and referred to Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview. “Goldy Brar wants to speak to your boss (Salman Khan). He must have seen the interview (of Bishnoi), and if he hasn’t, then make him watch it. If he wants the matter to be closed, then let him speak (to Goldy Brar). If he wants to speak face-to-face, then let us know. This time we informed you on time. The next time you will only be shocked,” read the email, sent to Salman Khan’s close associate Prashant Gunjalkar.

Salman’s team had filed a police complaint against the sender – identified as Rohit Garg – and gangsters Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

