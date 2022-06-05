Mumbai: A letter purportedly threatening to kill Salman Khan like Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was recently shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab, was received by the Bollywood star’s father Salim Khan on Sunday morning. Salim Khan had reportedly found the letter when he had gone out jogging at around 7:30 am to 8 am. It is reported that while Salim Khan was sitting on a bench, he found the threat letter presumed to be addressed to his son Salman Khan.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid Positive: From Mamata Banerjee To Harbhajan Singh, Celebrities Wish SRK Speedy Recovery

The letter read, "Salman Khan ka bhi Sidhu Moosewala kar denge (Salman Khan will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala)."

Police have registered a case and started further investigation. In a statement issued by the Mumbai Police, it has been told that an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person at Bandra Police Station and further investigation is going on.

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified persons in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

Dreaded gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had taken the responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. Lawrence Bishnoi had written a Facebook post that Sidhu Moosewala had been killed to avenge the death of Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a YAD leader, popularly known as Vicky Middukhera.

Lawrence Bishnoi Had Earlier Too Had Threatened To Kill Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab, had, in 2018 too threatened to murder Bollywood actor Salman Khan following which security for Salman Khan was beefed by the Mumbai Police.

In fact, a Haryana Police’s Special Task Force had found out that an arrested gangster Sampat Nehra, a sharpshooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was reportedly working to kill Salman. Sampat Nehra had even carried out a recce to observe the movements of Salman Khan and strike at the right time.