Salman Khan wins legal battle as court orders neighbour to delete controversial videos: ‘Nobody can just…’

A fresh development has emerged in Salman Khan's long-running dispute with his neighbour after the Bombay High Court issued a key order and made strong observations about online allegations and public reputation.

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Salman Khan scores major legal victory (PC: Instagram)

A legal dispute involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his neighbour has taken a new turn after the Bombay High Court made strong observations about the use of social media. The court has asked Khan’s neighbour to consider removing videos and posts that were allegedly made against the actor in connection with a property disagreement in Panvel. The case has been ongoing for years and has repeatedly raised questions about how far online expression can go when it involves personal allegations. The latest hearing has now shifted focus toward the responsibility of individuals while using digital platforms to air grievances.

What is the Salman Khan neighbour dispute about?

The conflict stems from a property issue in the Panvel region where Salman Khan owns a farmhouse known as Arpita Farm House. His neighbour Ketan Kakkad has claimed that the actor violated environmental norms and allegedly blocked access to his property. According to reports, Kakkad also stated that he approached authorities with complaints but did not receive any response.

After this, Kakkad began posting tweets and giving interviews on YouTube channels, which were later circulated on social media. Salman Khan then moved to civil court seeking removal of these posts, arguing that the content was defamatory and damaging to his reputation. However, the lower court refused to grant immediate relief, leading to an appeal in the Bombay High Court in 2022.

What did the Bombay High Court observe?

During the hearing, Justice Sharmila Deshmukh made strong remarks on how social media is being used in disputes. The court stated, “Just because one has access to social media does not mean they can upload videos about any person, whether a common citizen or a celebrity, merely to defame them.” The judge further questioned the relevance of continuing such public accusations years after the alleged incidents, saying the content dated back to 2019 and 2020 and asking why it was still being circulated online.

She also pointed out that legal remedies exist through proper authorities and courts rather than turning disputes into online campaigns. The court remarked, “Why upload such videos on social media, you could have agitated before the appropriate authorities… The videos are uploaded way back in 2019 and 2020, who will be interested in this now? Why have a trial in media?”

What directions did the court give?

The bench made it clear that online virality does not justify the presence of potentially defamatory content. The judge noted that even if a video is not widely viewed, it still cannot remain online if it harms an individual’s reputation. She also observed, “Nobody can just upload a video and then go to a court… a video goes viral on social media within seconds… You just cannot bring disrepute to someone be it a celebrity or a common man by uploading a video on social media or by tweeting something.”

The court ultimately directed that the videos and tweets be removed, while giving time to the respondent to seek instructions from his client. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in July.

What is next for Salman Khan?

On the professional front, Salman Khan continues to stay busy with upcoming projects. He is currently working on the war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, where he plays a role based on Colonel B Santosh Babu. He is also collaborating with Nayanthara in an untitled pan-India action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, which is currently being shot in Mumbai and features high-intensity stunt sequences.