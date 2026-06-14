Salman Khan’s bald look brings back Radhe memories, fans ask ‘Tere Naam 2 is…’ – Watch viral video

Salman Khan grabbed all the attention with his bold new bald look, with some even speculating about Tere Naam 2. Watch the viral video here.

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Salman Khan (PC- YouTube)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the 25th anniversary celebration of Aamir Khan Productions on Saturday evening, but it was his new appearance that became the biggest talking point of the event. The actor surprised fans and industry insiders with a clean-shaven head, and visuals of his look quickly went viral across social media. Salman was seen posing cheerfully for the paparazzi alongside Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who arrived around the same time, also joined the two actors for a photo session. Soon after the event, social media was flooded with pictures and videos, with most of the attention centred on Salman’s dramatic new look.

Salman Khan’s new bald look steals the show

Social media was soon flooded with reactions, memes and admiration posts over Salman Khan’s new appearance. Many fans called the look “refreshing” and “powerful,” while others said it reminded them of the actor’s more experimental phases from earlier in his career.

Although Salman has not commented on the reason behind his bald look, it has triggered speculation among fans that he could be preparing for Tere Naam 2. Reacting to the viral videos, one fan wrote, “Tere Naam 2 script ready,” while another commented, “Maybe Tere Naam 2 is coming.” A third user added, “Tere Naam coming soon.”

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One viral comment read, “That’s the Salman Khan we want,” reflecting the excitement around his unexpected style transformation. Another social media user commented, “Is Radhe coming back?”, referring to Salman Khan’s iconic character Radhe from Tere Naam.

While the actor has experimented with different looks over the years for various film roles, this particular appearance grabbed attention because of its timing and the buzz it created at such a high-profile industry event. The bald look also sparked speculation among fans about whether it is linked to an upcoming film project or a new character transformation, although no official confirmation has been made so far.

The event, held in Mumbai to celebrate 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions, brought together several big names from the film industry. However, it was Salman Khan who ended up stealing the spotlight. As photos and videos from the event surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop talking about his transformed appearance, with many praising his bold new look.

Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in the film Maatrubhumi, where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is expected to release soon.