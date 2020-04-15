The ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the globe and in India has put all the shootings to a halt as PM Narendra Modi has announced a nation-wide lockdown to fight the pandemic and has urged everyone to stay indoors. As the shoot of all television shows and films has been tempararily stopped, several television channels decided to re-run old shows for TRPs. Also Read - WATCH: Paras Chhabra Spills The Beans on Actual 'Masla' Between Mahira Sharma-Shehnaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13

After DD Channel bringing back Ramayan and Mahabharat, it was Colors Channel which decided to get back old shows such as Dance Deewaane, Naagin season 1 and Balika Vadhu, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Mahakaali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. However, several fans were looking forward to the re-run of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13, which marked the highest TRP in 2019 and 2020. However, due to last-minute programming change, there was no vacant spot left for the show and hence it has been pulled off air. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma on Entering COVID-19 Quarantine After 4 Months Lockdown in Bigg Boss 13

The makers of the channel had earlier decided to re-run Bigg Boss 13 after their other show starring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge went ooff air in the middle. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Rumoured Couple Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra Step Out in Mumbai to Distribute Food, Video Goes Viral

However, Bigg Boss 13, which is hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was one of the most successful seasons of the popular and controversial reality TV show and the TRPs of this season were sky high.

Salman Khan, who is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, was last seen in Dabangg 3. The actor will be next seen in action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, co-starring, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff is being helmed by Prabhudeva and is slated to hit the silver screens on the special occasion of Eid 2020.