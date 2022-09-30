Salman Khan’s Body Double Sagar Pandey Passes Away: Salman Khan’s body double from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sagar Pandey passed away in Mumbai today while working out at the gym. Shah Rukh Khan’s body double Prashant Walde confirmed the news. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he told, “Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately taken to Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Care Municipal Hospital at Jogeshwari East, Mumbai. That’s where he was declared dead.” Sagar was also a bachelor like Salman Khan.

SAGAR PANDEY HAILED FROM PRATAPGARH, UTTAR PRADESH

Walde expressing shock over Sagar’s demise said, “I am quite shocked. He was perfectly fit and healthy. He was too young to pass away. His age must have been around 45-50 years.” Sagar had once revealed in an interview that he was originally from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and had come to Mumbai to become an actor. He has five brothers and he took care of their expenses as well. Sagar even admitted that his work affected during lockdown period.

Sagar was a body double in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Tubelight (2017), Dabangg 2, Dabangg (2010), (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019).

For more updates on Sagar Pandey death, check out this space at India.com.