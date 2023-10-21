Home

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's mother has registered an FIR against her building committee member for criminal intimidation.

Salman Khan’s Bodyguard’s Mother Files FIR Against Building Secretary: Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s mother recently filed a police complaint against her building secretary for criminal intimidation. The FIR has been registered under sections 509, 506, and 500 of the IPC, which include charges of insulting a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, and defamation, as reported by ETimes. Shera’s mother who lives in Andheri reached out to the DN Nagar police station, to seek legal action against her building committee member. The charges include usage of defamatory or derogatory language intended to insult the modesty of a woman. So far Shera has not given any official statement with regard to the police complaint.

SHERA HAS BEEN SECURING SALMAN KHAN SINCE 1998:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being Sheraa (@beingshera)

SHERA MADE A SPECIAL APPEARANCE IN SALMAN KHAN’S BODYGAURD

For the unversed, Shera is Salman’s personal bodyguard. Apart from securing the actor, Shera also owns multiple businesses. Shera’s net worth is around Rs 100 Crore as reported by the news portal Siasat. His monthly salary as a bodyguard to Salman is around Rs 15 Lakh. He is also the founder and CEO of Tiger Security Services, which provides security for high-profile clients in the entertainment industry. Tiger Security was also mentioned in Salman’s massy actioner Bodyguard (2011). Shera also made a guest appearance in the title song of the same film Shera’s annual income is around Rs 2 Crore. Shera also owns many swanky cars and stylish bikes such as Mahindra Thar, BMW and Kawasaki bikes. He has been protecting the Tiger 3 actor since 1998. Apart from Salman, he has also taken the security responsibility of Hollywood celebrities and international icons such as Jackie Chan, Justin Bieber and Michael Jackson.

SHERA MET SALMAN KHAN AT KEANU REEVES’ PARTY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being Sheraa (@beingshera)

SHERA HAS PROVIDED SECURITY TO WILL SMITH AND KEANU REEVES IN THE PAST

Shera aka Gurmeet Singh Jolly won many body-building championships between 1987-1988. He began his career as a high-profile bodyguard in 1993. Prior to Salman, he had escorted various international celebs including Micheal Jackson, Jackie Chan, Will Smith, and Keanu Reeves. Shera met Salman for the first time at singer Whigfield’s show. During their second meeting at Keanu Reeves’ bash in 1995, Sohail urged Shera to become Salman’s bodyguard. He handled Salman’s security for the first time a show at Chandigarh in 1998. In one of his interviews, Shera had said, “I will lay down my life for him. He is my god. Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (As long as I am alive, I will be with him).”

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. Tiger 3 is the latest movie from Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

