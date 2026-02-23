Home

Entertainment

Salman Khans brother Arbaaz Khan buys stylish new home in Mumbai; price will leave you shocked, worth Rs…

Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan buys stylish new home in Mumbai; price will leave you shocked, worth Rs…

Arbaaz Khan has added a premium property to his real estate portfolio with a recent purchase in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area. The deal highlights the actor-producer’s continued investment in upscale residential spaces.

Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan has added a new address to his name in Mumbai. The actor and producer recently invested in a stylish apartment in the city, and the price tag is enough to grab attention. Known for his steady presence in Bollywood and business ventures, Arbaaz has now expanded his real estate portfolio with a premium purchase in one of Mumbai’s fast-growing residential areas.

Where is Arbaaz Khan’s new house located?

The new property is located in Jogeshwari West, a locality that has seen rapid development in recent years. The apartment is part of the Autograph Residency project on Link Road. Positioned on the 27th floor, the home offers city views and modern amenities.

The flat has a RERA carpet area of 1,243 square feet and was reportedly bought at a price of over Rs 22,000 per square foot. The total deal value stands at Rs 2.78 crore. The purchase also includes two dedicated parking spaces, which add to the overall value of the property.

The details of registration

The transaction was officially registered on February 17, 2026. As per property documents, Arbaaz paid a stamp duty of more than Rs 16 lakh along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000 to complete the deal. With this acquisition, he has strengthened his investment footprint in Mumbai’s competitive property market.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: Arbaaz Khan’s happy dance videos go viral; Sshura Khan shares unseen clips on their wedding anniversary – Watch

About Arbaaz Khan

On the work front, Arbaaz was last seen in the film Kaal Trighori alongside Rituparna Sengupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aditya Srivastava, Rajesh Sharma and Mugdha Godse. He is set to appear in upcoming projects including Bihu Attack, Sridevi Bungalow and Kesar Singh. Apart from films, he frequently makes headlines for his personal life and social media posts with wife Sshura Khan. The couple married in December 2023 and welcomed their first child in November 2025.

About Salim Khan’s hospitalisation

Meanwhile, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is recovering after a minor brain haemorrhage. He underwent a successful DSA procedure at Lilavati Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Family members including Arbaaz, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Helen have been by his side. Several close friends from the industry have also visited him during his recovery.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.