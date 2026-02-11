By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Salman Khan’s close associate gets threat mail, Is it from Bishnoi gang? Police begin investigation
After Ranveer Singh’s threat call, a fresh extortion email linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang targets someone close to Salman Khan.
A threatening email demanding crores of rupees has been sent to a close associate of Salman Khan, triggering fresh security concerns around the actor’s circle. The sender reportedly claimed links to the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting the Mumbai Crime Branch to step in and begin a preliminary investigation.
According to inputs from IANS, officials are tracking suspicious mobile locations around the residences of several celebrities as part of the probe. The development comes close on the heels of a similar threat received by actor Ranveer Singh earlier this week, raising questions about a possible pattern.
This is a developing story…
