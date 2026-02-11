Home

Entertainment

Salman Khans close associate gets threat mail, Is it from Bishnoi gang? Police begin investigation

Salman Khan’s close associate gets threat mail, Is it from Bishnoi gang? Police begin investigation

After Ranveer Singh’s threat call, a fresh extortion email linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang targets someone close to Salman Khan.

A threatening email demanding crores of rupees has been sent to a close associate of Salman Khan, triggering fresh security concerns around the actor’s circle. The sender reportedly claimed links to the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting the Mumbai Crime Branch to step in and begin a preliminary investigation.

According to inputs from IANS, officials are tracking suspicious mobile locations around the residences of several celebrities as part of the probe. The development comes close on the heels of a similar threat received by actor Ranveer Singh earlier this week, raising questions about a possible pattern.

This is a developing story…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.