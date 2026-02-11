  • Home
  • Salman Khans close associate gets threat mail, Is it from Bishnoi gang? Police begin investigation

Salman Khan’s close associate gets threat mail, Is it from Bishnoi gang? Police begin investigation

After Ranveer Singh’s threat call, a fresh extortion email linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang targets someone close to Salman Khan.

Published: February 11, 2026 11:34 AM IST
By Shiwani
A threatening email demanding crores of rupees has been sent to a close associate of Salman Khan, triggering fresh security concerns around the actor’s circle. The sender reportedly claimed links to the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting the Mumbai Crime Branch to step in and begin a preliminary investigation.

According to inputs from IANS, officials are tracking suspicious mobile locations around the residences of several celebrities as part of the probe. The development comes close on the heels of a similar threat received by actor Ranveer Singh earlier this week, raising questions about a possible pattern.

This is a developing story…

