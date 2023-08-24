Home

Salman Khan’s Adorable Gesture At Sister Arpita Khan’s Wedding Will Melt Your Heart

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video from Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s wedding.

Salman Khan's Cute Gesture In Arpita Khan's Wedding. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, Salman Khan is also known for being a complete family man. Recently, his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri took to his Instagram handle and dropped a heartwarming throwback video from Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s wedding to Aayush Sharma. The video includes an adorable gesture by the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor. Atul Agnihotri can be seen shooting a drone video during the wedding, in which all the members of the Khan family indulge in the wedding celebrations. During the clip, Salman Khan can be seen blowing a kiss to the camera.

Posting the video, Atul Agnihotri wrote, “That’s me flying the drone around at @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma #wedding #falaknumapalace #2014 #throwback #flyingkiss”

Arpita Khan tied the knot with her long-time beau Aayush Sharma in a grand ceremony on November 18, 2014. On the other hand, Atul Agnihotri is married to Salman Khan’s sister Alvira.

Salman Khan’s Professional Commitments

Talking about Salman Khan’s forthcoming flicks, fans are in for a treat as he has an exciting lineup ahead. He is presently busy with Maneesh Sharma’s directorial Tiger 3. Backed by The Yash Raj Films, the highly-awaited project will also see Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. Tiger 3 is slated for a theatrical release on November 10 this year.

Aside from Tiger 3, Salman Khan will also headline Vishnuvardhan’s next. He will be reportedly seen portraying the role of a paramilitary officer in the film. In order to fit into his look for the movie, the actor will also undergo some weight loss. The untitled drama is likely to be released in the cinema halls during 2024 Christmas.

Along with the shoot of the Vishnuvardhan directorial, Khan will also commence work on Tiger Vs Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Just like Tiger 3, Tiger vs Pathaan is also a part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe.

In addition to this, Salman Khan has joined forces with Sooraj Barjatya for another yet-to-be-titled flick. The movie is expected to go on floors by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

