'Salman Khan's Ego is Bigger Than Ravana': Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has said that his life's only motto is to kill the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actor.

Lawrence Bishnoi Again Threatens to Kill Salman Khan: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had recently given death threat to Salman Khan where he had claimed that the actor insulted his community by killing black buck. Now, more details from Bishnoi’s statement on plotting to kill the actor have surfaced in the media. The gangster who had sent a letter to Salman and his father Salim Khan by befriending their house staff warned the actor would have the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala. In his previous interview with ABP News, he had said “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him, but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.” He further added “There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our deity forgives, then I will not say anything.”

LAWRENCE BISHNOI SAYS SIDHU MOOSEWALA WAS ALSO ARROGANT LIKE SALMAN KHAN

Now, from more footage of the Bishnoi’s interaction with the news portal, he was again quoted saying “Salman Khan will have to apologise. He should go to our temple in Bikaner and apologise. The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. I will kill Salman Khan if his security is removed.” He also said that “If he (Salman Khan) apologises, then the matter will end. Salman is arrogant, Moosewala was also like that. The ego of Salman Khan is bigger than Ravana.”

In his death threat sent to Salman in 2022, the gangster had warned “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)” referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2023.”

Salman will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and YRF’s Tiger 3. He was recently appreciated for his extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan.

