Somy Ali Targets Salman Khan Again: Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has taken a jibe at ex-boyfriend Salman Khan once again! Somy, who earlier shared cryptic posts, accusing the actor of being ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’, has openly called out the superstar, this time around. Somy shared a poster of the Khan film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and captioned it as, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.”Also Read - Salman Khan Shares His New Look In Long Hair As He Shoots For Bhaijaan In Leh-Ladakh- See Pic

Somy had shared another post in which she shared a half painted picture of a human face and captioned it as, “Oh,what a ride! To literally witness big wigs kiss up to women beaters and murderers. Not to mention also murder the witnesses. And then have your help bare the brunt of what you did.” Although she did not name or tag Salman in the post, she used the hashtag of his name.

Somy had turned off the comment section of both her posts.

Earlier this year, Somy had shared a cryptic post wherein she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb”

For the unversed, Pakistan born Somy Ali who has worked in Bollywood films like ‘Tarzan’ and ‘Hum’ in the 80’s was in a relationship with Salman Khan for over a couple of years in the 1990s.

Somy Ali currently lives in US and focuses on her NGO for domestic abuse survivors.