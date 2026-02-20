Home

Entertainment

Salman Khans family stops Lilavati Hospital from issuing Salim Khans health updates amid privacy concerns

Salman Khan’s family stops Lilavati Hospital from issuing Salim Khan’s health updates amid privacy concerns

Salim Khan's family halts the hospital from giving his health updates amid privacy concerns. Read inside.

Salman Khan’s family stops Lilavati Hospital from issuing Salim Khan’s health updates amid privacy concerns

In the midst of growing concern over Salim Khan’s health, updates about his well-being have drawn widespread speculations. Now as per reports, the Khan has family has asked Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital to refrain from issuing any further medical updates regarding veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. The development comes after the celebrated writer was admitted earlier this week, sparking public concern and intense media coverage.

Salim Khan was hospitalised on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, after suffering a minor brain hemorrhage. While doctors confirmed that he is currently stable, he continues to remain on ventilator support.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.