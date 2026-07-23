Salman Khan’s fans appreciate him for backing students protesting against paper leaks: ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ -Check Reactions

Salman Khan joined the growing list of celebrities speaking out in support of students protesting against alleged exam paper leaks and demanded reforms in the education system. In a note shared on Ins

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Salman Khan (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan joined the growing list of celebrities speaking out in support of students protesting against alleged exam paper leaks and demanded reforms in the education system. In a note shared on Instagram, the actor praised the students for holding a peaceful protest and appealed to political parties not to turn the movement into a political issue. Without directly mentioning the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been leading the protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Salman said the students were raising an important issue that deserves attention.

The actor shared his school photo and wrote a long post, calling paper leaks “a very serious issue”. He applauded the students for coming together to demand a better education system. He also thanked parents for standing by their children during the protests. “This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it,” Salman wrote, describing the students as “courageous” and saying their dedication to education would make India proud.

Salman Khan’s fans were surprised to see one of India’s biggest stars come out in support of the protesters, saying the issue is not about the government but about the future of the country’s education system. Reacting to his post, one fan wrote, “Love you, Gurudev Fearless Bhai .” Another commented, “Tiger Zinda Hai ❤️ Thank you. Much love and respect!”

Salman Khan on his Instagram wrote, “So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud. This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country.”

Referring to the clashes that took place during the Chalo Sansad march, Salman said he was saddened that the protest had turned violent. He also expressed solidarity with the students and their families who were injured during the incident. “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them. I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India.”

The actor further urged political parties not to hijack the movement, saying the issue should remain focused on students and the education system. Expressing confidence that the government would address the concerns, Salman said he hoped India would one day become a global education hub where students from across the world come to study.

Khan further wrote, “I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Salman’s statement comes at a time when several members of the film industry have voiced support for students protesting against alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt, along with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, have also publicly expressed solidarity with the protesting students and called for reforms in the examination system.