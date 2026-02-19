Home

Salman Khan’s father is Salim, but who is Salim Khan’s father? He worked for the British government

Do you know Salman Khan's grandfather, Salim’s father, Abdul Rashid Khan, joined the Indian Imperial Police and became Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Indore? Read the article to know more about him.

Renowned Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital. Meanwhile, discussions about his family, career, and achievements have gained attention. While many people know about Salim’s children, very few are aware of who his father was and what he did. So, let us tell you.

Salim’s father was associated with the British government

Salim Khan was born in 1935 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He attended Holkar Science College. He was only nine years old when his mother, Siddiqa Bano Khan, died of tuberculosis. He lost his father at the age of 14.

Salim’s father, Abdul Rashid Khan, joined the Indian Imperial Police and rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Indore. At the time, this was considered one of the highest positions an Indian could hold in the police department during British rule. According to reports, Salim Khan has said that his paternal grandfathers were Alakozai Pashtuns who migrated to India from Afghanistan in the mid-1800s. It is believed that they served in the cavalry of the British Indian Army.

However, author Jasim Khan writes in his book Being Salman that Salim Khan’s ancestors belonged to the Akuzai sub-tribe of the Yusufzai Pashtuns. They hailed from the Malakand region of the Swat Valley in the North-West Frontier Province of British India (present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan). It is said that the Khan family later sought government jobs and eventually settled in Indore.

Cricket saved Salim’s education

According to reports, Salim was not particularly good at academics. After his parents passed away, his elder brothers took care of him. His father’s inheritance helped support his upbringing, and he even owned a car. Salim was exceptionally good at sports, especially cricket. Being a star cricketer in college enabled him to pursue a master’s degree after graduation. He is also a trained pilot.

It was during those years that his interest in films grew. His college mates often told him that he had a great personality and good looks, and that he should try his luck in films. They encouraged him to strive to become a movie star.

Salim did just that. He left his home in Indore and moved to Mumbai, where he began his career with a supporting role in the film Amarnath Ki Baraat. He received a salary of 400 rupees for this role. After working in approximately 25 films, he wrote the story for Do Bhai in 1969. After that, he never looked back.

