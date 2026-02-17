Home

Entertainment

Salman Khans father Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital ICU, actor rushes

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital ICU, actor rushes

Superstar Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of superstar Salman Khan, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The 90-year-old writer was reportedly taken to the hospital earlier today, though the exact reason for his admission has not yet been disclosed. “He (Salim Khan) has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital this morning. He is in the ICU,” the insider told PTI. According to several media reports, the actor rushed to the hospital.

Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital

Sources confirmed that Salim Khan is currently under medical observation. However, there has been no official statement from the family regarding his health condition so far. The sudden development has sparked concern among fans and well-wishers across the country, who are awaiting further updates.

Salim Khan, one of Hindi cinema’s most respected screenwriters, is best known for his iconic partnership with Javed Akhtar. Together, the duo penned some of Bollywood’s most celebrated films, shaping the landscape of mainstream Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s.

Salman Khan spotted at the hospital

Amid the news of his father’s hospitalisation, Salman Khan was seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital. In a video shared by paparazzi accounts, the actor was captured leaving the premises under tight security.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Wearing a simple black T-shirt and cap, Salman appeared concerned as security personnel escorted him through the crowd. He did not interact with the media representatives gathered outside and left the hospital quietly. Fans have taken to social media to express their concern and extend prayers for Salim Khan’s speedy recovery. Further details regarding his condition are expected in the coming hours. Ayush Shaema and Alvira Khan rushed to the hospital View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) About Salman Khan’s work front Salman Khan continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most bankable and busy stars. As of early 2026, the actor is actively shooting for his upcoming action drama The Battle of Galwan, in which he stars alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film, reportedly inspired by real events, is already generating strong industry buzz given Salman’s larger-than-life screen presence and his track record in high-octane entertainers. The project comes after his 2025 release Sikandar, which further reinforced his hold at the box office. Known for balancing mass entertainers with emotionally driven narratives, Salman has consistently delivered films that cater to a wide audience base across India and overseas. Beyond films, Salman continues to dominate television as the long-time host of Bigg Boss, one of India’s most watched reality shows. His association with the show has become a major part of its identity, with viewers closely linking the franchise’s popularity to his hosting style. On the production front, he remains actively involved through his banner, Salman Khan Films (SKF), backing a mix of commercial entertainers and content-driven projects. With multiple ventures in development and his presence spanning cinema, television and production, Salman Khan continues to hold a commanding position in the entertainment industry.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.