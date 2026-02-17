Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital ICU, actor rushes

  • Home
Superstar Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of superstar Salman Khan, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The 90-year-old writer was reportedly taken to the hospital earlier today, though the exact reason for his admission has not yet been disclosed. “He (Salim Khan) has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital this morning. He is in the ICU,” the insider told PTI. According to several media reports, the actor rushed to the hospital.

Sources confirmed that Salim Khan is currently under medical observation. However, there has been no official statement from the family regarding his health condition so far. The sudden development has sparked concern among fans and well-wishers across the country, who are awaiting further updates.

Salim Khan, one of Hindi cinema’s most respected screenwriters, is best known for his iconic partnership with Javed Akhtar. Together, the duo penned some of Bollywood’s most celebrated films, shaping the landscape of mainstream Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s.

Salman Khan spotted at the hospital

Amid the news of his father’s hospitalisation, Salman Khan was seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital. In a video shared by paparazzi accounts, the actor was captured leaving the premises under tight security.

Wearing a simple black T-shirt and cap, Salman appeared concerned as security personnel escorted him through the crowd. He did not interact with the media representatives gathered outside and left the hospital quietly.

Fans have taken to social media to express their concern and extend prayers for Salim Khan’s speedy recovery. Further details regarding his condition are expected in the coming hours.

Ayush Shaema and Alvira Khan rushed to the hospital

