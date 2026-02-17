Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital ICU, actor rushes

Salman Khan continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most bankable and busy stars. As of early 2026, the actor is actively shooting for his upcoming action drama The Battle of Galwan, in which he stars alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film, reportedly inspired by real events, is already generating strong industry buzz given Salman’s larger-than-life screen presence and his track record in high-octane entertainers.
The project comes after his 2025 release Sikandar, which further reinforced his hold at the box office. Known for balancing mass entertainers with emotionally driven narratives, Salman has consistently delivered films that cater to a wide audience base across India and overseas.
Beyond films, Salman continues to dominate television as the long-time host of Bigg Boss, one of India’s most watched reality shows. His association with the show has become a major part of its identity, with viewers closely linking the franchise’s popularity to his hosting style.
On the production front, he remains actively involved through his banner, Salman Khan Films (SKF), backing a mix of commercial entertainers and content-driven projects. With multiple ventures in development and his presence spanning cinema, television and production, Salman Khan continues to hold a commanding position in the entertainment industry.