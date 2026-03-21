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Salman Khans father, Salim Khan makes his first appearance after hospitalization, greets fans on Eid – Watch

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan makes his first appearance after hospitalization, greets fans on Eid – Watch

Salim Khan’s recent public appearance alongside Salman Khan has caught attention, with fans expressing relief and warmth after his brief absence from the public eye.

Mumbai was filled with joy and relief as veteran screenwriter Salim Khan stepped out to greet fans on Eid 2026. Accompanied by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and other family members, Salim waved and smiled at fans who had gathered outside Galaxy Apartments, his residence in the city. It was a special moment for many, as this marked his first public appearance after spending nearly a month in hospital, sparking concern among fans and the film fraternity alike.

Salim Khan had been hospitalised earlier this year due to a brain haemorrhage and was placed on ventilator support as a precaution. Doctors confirmed he had received timely treatment and was discharged last week. Fans waiting outside Galaxy Apartments were treated to a heartwarming sight as Salim stood alongside his family, waving at them and offering his blessings. His presence reassured fans who had been anxious following reports about his health.

Salman Khan’s Eid surprise for fans

Following the long-standing family tradition, Salman Khan joined his father in greeting fans from the balcony. After a past firing incident outside his residence, Salman opted for safety, standing behind bulletproof glass while waving and blowing flying kisses. Family members, including his mother, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma’s children, were also present, creating a lively yet intimate celebration. Fans cheered and waved back, making the moment memorable and emotional.

The gathering was not just about greetings; it symbolized family unity and festive joy. Salim Khan interacted warmly with his grandchildren and shared smiles with fans, highlighting the family’s bond. For many, this Eid greeting was more than a ritual; it was a statement of strength, resilience and gratitude after a challenging period.

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Check out Salim Khan and Salman Khan’s viral video here

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More about Salman Khan

On the professional front, Salman Khan is set to appear in Maatrubhumi, previously titled Battle of Galwan, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film co-stars Chitrangada Singh, and the makers released a poster on March 16, 2026, featuring Salman in an intense look with bloodied hands gripping a wooden weapon. The movie is scheduled to release on April 17, but reports suggest a possible delay to mid-August.

Story Highlights

Salim Khan makes first public appearance after nearly a month in hospital.

Salman Khan greets fans from balcony behind bulletproof glass.

Family members including Sushila Charak, Sohail Khan and Arpita’s children join celebration.

Salman Khan’s next film Maatrubhumi set to release in April, possible delay to August.

Salim Khan’s appearance alongside Salman Khan on Eid brought immense joy to fans. After a serious health scare, his presence reaffirmed his strength and family unity while continuing a beloved tradition that fans eagerly await every year.

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