Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan on ventilator, to undergo surgery today – Report

Salman Khans father, Salim Khan on ventilator, to undergo surgery today - Report

Salim Khan has reportedly been placed on ventilator support after a sudden spike in blood pressure led to internal bleeding; surgery is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan on ventilator: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has reportedly been placed on a ventilator support following a sudden medical emergency. According to a report by News24, the 90-year-old writer experienced a sharp spike in blood pressure that resulted in internal bleeding on the right side of his brain. Doctors have indicated that the condition was caused by the bursting of blood vessels, prompting immediate medical intervention. He is expected to undergo surgery on Wednesday morning. Further details about his condition are awaited.

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning. Later in the evening, the hospital released a health bulletin stating that he is currently stable but remains under close medical supervision.

“A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist) and Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him,” said Dr Jalil Parkar in the official statement. The medical team continues to monitor his condition carefully ahead of the scheduled procedure.

Salman Khan and family members gather at Lilavati Hospital

News of Salim Khan’s hospitalisation drew his family members to Lilavati Hospital throughout the day. His son, actor Salman Khan, was seen arriving at the hospital on Tuesday. The superstar did not address the media but was present to be by his father’s side.

Salim Khan’s wives, Salma Khan and Helen, were also photographed by paparazzi as they reached the hospital. His children, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan, were likewise spotted entering the premises. Grandsons Nirvaan and Arhaan arrived later in the day to visit their grandfather.

The family has maintained silence regarding detailed medical updates, requesting privacy during this critical time.

A legendary career that shaped Hindi cinema

At 90, Salim Khan remains one of the most influential figures in the history of Hindi cinema. He rose to prominence as part of the iconic writing duo Salim-Javed alongside Javed Akhtar. Together, they transformed mainstream storytelling in the 1970s with a series of groundbreaking films.

Among their most celebrated works is Sholay, widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest classics. The duo also penned blockbusters such as Deewaar, Zanjeer, and Don, films that defined the “angry young man” era and reshaped the commercial landscape of Bollywood.

Beyond box office success, their writing elevated the stature of screenwriters in the industry, giving them unprecedented recognition and respect.

As news of his health condition spreads, fans across the country have taken to social media to offer prayers and well-wishes for his recovery. The coming hours remain crucial as doctors prepare for surgery and continue round-the-clock monitoring.

