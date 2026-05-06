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Salman Khans father, Salim Khan recovering slowly after hospitalisation, recent photo goes viral

Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan recovering slowly after hospitalisation, recent photo goes viral

Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, recently underwent hospitalisation and is now reportedly recovering slowly. A new picture circulating online has brought relief to fans, showing the veteran screenwriter in a better condition as he continues his recovery journey.

Salman Khan with father Salim Khan (PC: Twitter)

Superstar Salman Khan’s father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is showing signs of steady recovery after a serious health scare that required a long hospital stay earlier this year. The 90-year-old writer was recently seen in a new picture that has surfaced online and is now widely being shared by fans. The image has brought relief to many who were concerned about his condition after he suffered a brain haemorrhage in February. Though his recovery is slow, reports suggest that his health is improving gradually at home after weeks of intensive medical care.

What is the latest health update on Salim Khan?

A recent update shared by trade analyst Komal Nahta gave fans a positive glimpse into Salim Khan’s recovery journey. He posted a photo from what appears to be Salim Khan’s residence, where the veteran writer is seen sitting comfortably on a sofa. He is dressed in a colourful checkered shirt and light trousers and appears calm and stable. Komal Nahta mentioned that the meeting was made possible with the help of Dr Sandeep Chopra and confirmed that Salim Khan is recovering slowly but steadily after his prolonged hospitalisation.

See the viral picture of Salim Khan here

Was delighted to meet Salim Khan saab yesterday at his residence, with friend Raja Shetiya. The veteran writer is recovering slowly but surely after his 28-day hospitalisation in February-March. Thank you Dr. Sandeep Chopra for making this meeting possible. pic.twitter.com/CMkNOHLJ3T — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 6, 2026

What happened during his hospitalisation?

Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage which led to immediate medical attention. He was placed in the ICU and required ventilator support during the critical phase of treatment. Doctors also performed a procedure known as Digital Subtraction Angiography to monitor his condition.

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He remained under close observation for nearly 28 days before being discharged on March 17. During his stay several members of the film industry including Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Javed Akhtar visited him to check on his health.

Also read: Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan makes his first appearance after hospitalization, greets fans on Eid – Watch

How has Salim Khan been seen after discharge?

After returning home Salim Khan was seen in public for the first time during Eid celebrations in March when he appeared alongside Salman Khan. He was seated in a wheelchair while greeting fans from the balcony. This moment was emotional for many followers as it marked his first public appearance after recovery began. His family including Arbaaz Khan also shared that he was responding well to treatment and gradually regaining strength.

Salim Khan’s legacy in Bollywood

Salim Khan is one of the most influential writers in Indian cinema. Along with Javed Akhtar he created some of Bollywood’s most cult films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar and Don. These films shaped Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary “angry young man” image. Even after their partnership ended he continued writing successful films such as Naam, Kabzaa and Jurm.

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