Actor Salman Khan's look as a Sikh man from the film Antim The Final Truth has been going viral ever since the star's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma shared a video on Instagram. Salman has been shooting a film post the lockdown with Aayush and it seems like the Bhai of Bollywood will be playing the role of a Sikh man. The video from the sets has made it to the internet and has left fans in awe of the actor. While many are unable to recognise Salman Khan as a sardar, many say that he looks handsome with a beard and turban.

Salman is seen with a thick beard and a black turban complementing his black shirt and grey trousers. A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. After wrapping up his action-thriller Radhe in October, in which he sports a clean-shaven look, he took time off to grow a beard. There is high security on the sets to ensure that his look does not get leaked. Salman wants to take his fans by surprise."

Antim is a gangster drama that has both Salman and Aayush playing the central characters. The film also stars Nikitin Dheer who will also be seen as a gangster himself. It is being said that film will be wrapped up by mid-January next year.

Sharing the teaser, Aayush Sharma, who will co-star with Salman Khan in the film, wrote, “Antim begins… #BhaisAntimFirstLook, #AntimTheFinalTruth.”

As soon as the video was up on social media, Salman Khan fans got excited and praised his new look. Comments like “Can’t Wait For #Antim 🔥, Kya baat hai bhai ek number 🔥🔥, Salman bhai dashing as always…can’t wait to see the film” started pouring in.