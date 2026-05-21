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Salman Khans fun moment with paparazzi after apology goes viral, fans say: Bhaijaan ka aura hi...

Salman Khan’s fun moment with paparazzi after apology goes viral, fans say: ‘Bhaijaan ka aura hi…’

Fans are loving the candid exchange where Salman Khan reacts with humor and charisma after a paparazzi apologizes, making the clip a trending highlight across social media platforms.

Salman Khan fun banter (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen handling an unusual situation with calm and charm at the success party of Raja Shivaji in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 20. The superstar addressed and accepted apologies from paparazzi who had previously irritated him outside Hinduja Hospital during a personal emergency. Rather than reacting angrily at the event, Salman acknowledged the photographers and even managed to turn the tense moment into a lighthearted interaction. The incident quickly became a viral moment as fans celebrated the actor’s ability to remain composed and humorous despite the earlier upset.

Salman Khan’s playful moment

The interaction was marked by smiles, jokes and friendly gestures which highlighted Salman’s approachable aura. Photographers repeatedly said “Sorry bhai bhai sorry” and the actor responded by playfully asking them to apologise louder while posing for pictures with Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, who hosted the celebration.

What triggered the paparazzi apology?

The apology from photographers followed an earlier incident outside Hinduja Hospital on May 19. Videos from that day showed Salman visibly agitated as several photographers crowded the area during a critical personal situation. Reports indicate that the paparazzi first clicked pictures when Salman’s vehicle stopped at a traffic signal and then followed him to the hospital.

Upon exiting the facility Salman asked them to maintain distance and remain silent, questioning how they would feel if a close family member were undergoing treatment in a hospital. These actions prompted the photographers to approach him the next day at the success party with formal apologies.

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Also read: Salman Khan schools paparazzi over chaos during hospital visit: ‘Pagal ho kya’ – Watch video

How did Salman lighten the mood at the party?

Once he understood that the paparazzi were apologising for their behaviour outside the hospital, Salman signalled that he had forgiven them. He jokingly told them “Tumhari aawaz nahi aa rahi Aur zor se sorry bolo” (I can’t hear you guys Apologise even louder).

The actor’s playful teasing brought smiles and laughter not just to the photographers but also to fellow attendees including Riteish Deshmukh who hugged Salman affectionately. He also instructed his security team not to block the paparazzi from taking pictures, showing a mix of patience and generosity in his approach.

Watch Salman Khan’s viral video here

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What did Salman Khan share on social media about the incident?

Before the apology at the party Salman had expressed his anger on social media over the paparazzi’s actions outside the hospital. In emotional posts he criticised media attempts to capture images during sensitive personal moments. He wrote that anyone trying to profit from his personal distress should refrain from doing so. He also warned that he would not hesitate to take strong action in similar situations in the future.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s viral ‘lonely’ post gave tension to his mother, says ‘Logon ke saath pak jaata hu’

How did fans react to the viral moment?

The incident and the party interaction quickly went viral with fans praising Salman’s charm and patience. Many shared clips with captions like “Bhaijaan ka aura hi alag hai” appreciating the way he managed to turn a tense situation into a friendly exchange. The moment highlighted Salman Khan’s ability to connect with people while maintaining dignity and humour.

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