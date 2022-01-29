Mumbai: After releasing an elevated teaser for the song ‘Dance With Me‘ yesterday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally released the song today. His fans are in for a treat, as their favourite ‘Bhai’ has decided to take his love of singing to the next level with his latest offering, ‘Dance With Me!’Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Raqesh Bapat Bashes Tejasswi Prakash For Accusing Shamita Shetty, Says 'He Felt Like Breaking TV'

The superstar shared a post revealing that his song is out and captioned it, "#DanceWithMe song out now… Suno dekho aur batao kaisa laga (Song link in bio). His fans have been praising it in the comments section ever since.

Take a look:

Watch the video here:

Salman looked his stylish best in the song, which he combined with his melodious voice, as he always does. The superstar has lent his voice to several chart-topping songs, and ‘Dance With Me‘ appears to be another feather in his cap.

‘Dance With Me,’ sung by Salman Khan and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, promises to be an electrifying dance number and was well worth the wait.

Did you enjoy his new song? We sure did. Watch this space for more updates.