Salman Khan’s iconic ‘Tere Naam’ returns to theatres; Releasing on... 'Love takes...'

This Valentine’s week, Bollywood fans are in for an emotional throwback. Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla’s 2003 romantic drama Tere Naam is returning to theatres for a limited run on February 27, 2026.

For many, this is not just a film screening. It is a chance to revisit a story that defined an era of intense romance, heartbreak, and unforgettable music, this time on the big screen again.

PVR-INOX confirms the comeback

Cinema chains PVR and INOX have officially announced the re-release. The move is expected to draw not only longtime fans who watched the film during its original run but also younger viewers who have only seen it on TV or streaming platforms.

Over the years, Tere Naam has stayed alive in pop culture through its songs, dialogues, and Salman Khan’s iconic look as Radhe.

Fans say: “Radhe Is Back”

As soon as the news broke, social media saw a wave of nostalgic reactions. Fans expressed excitement and promised to revisit the film in theatres.

One fan wrote, “Excited for Tere Naam,” while another commented, “Radhe is back.” A user even predicted packed shows, saying, “Tere Naam you will need to add more shows, write it down now!”

Many confirmed their plans with comments like, “Tere naam dekhne pakka jaaunga (Will definitely watch Tere Naam)” and “Tere naam waiting.”

The emotional connection with the film is still strong, even after more than two decades.

Part of a Larger Nostalgia Trend

The re-release of Tere Naam is part of a broader trend of bringing iconic Bollywood films back to theatres. Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas will re-release on February 6, while Yuva, starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vivek Oberoi, returns on February 20.

The idea seems simple — let audiences relive films that once ruled the big screen.

Why Tere Naam Still Matters

Directed by Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam earned cult status soon after its release. Salman Khan’s portrayal of Radhe remains one of the most talked-about performances of his career.

The film’s music, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, became a sensation. Songs like Tere Naam and Tumse Milna continue to be part of playlists even today.

More than a film, Tere Naam is a memory for many. And this February, fans will get to experience that memory where it truly belongs — inside a cinema hall.