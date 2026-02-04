Salman Khan’s jacket costs more than a Toyota Fortuner, internet can’t keep calm: ‘Baap of Bollywood’

Salman Khan is used to grabbing attention for his films, but this time, it is his wardrobe that has people talking. The actor was recently spotted at a public appearance wearing an embossed leather jacket from Italian luxury label Brioni, and the reported price of the piece has left social media stunned.

According to several fashion pages and fan accounts, the jacket is said to be worth around Rs 62,30,100. What really caught everyone’s attention was the comparison that quickly followed; many pointed out that the amount is equal to, or even more than, the price of a Toyota Fortuner SUV in India.

Salman Khan’s jacket started a price debate

As soon as pictures and videos of Salman surfaced online, users began sharing screenshots highlighting the cost of the jacket. Instagram and Threads were filled with reactions ranging from disbelief to humour. Some joked that the jacket alone could get someone a brand-new car, while others were simply amazed at the scale of luxury fashion now visible in Bollywood circles.

The number became the talking point, overshadowing almost everything else about the appearance.

Why is Brioni so expensive?

Brioni is known worldwide for its premium tailoring, handcrafted leather pieces and limited designs. The brand has long been associated with royalty, business tycoons and Hollywood stars. The embossed detailing and craftsmanship that go into such pieces often push prices into extraordinary brackets.

While there has been no official confirmation from the brand about the exact model Salman wore, multiple online sources attributed the high value to the exclusivity and detailing associated with Brioni’s leather line.

Fans are divided over the price

Salman’s fans were quick to praise his look, calling it stylish, classy and very much in line with his larger-than-life personality. Many said only he could carry off something so extravagant, so effortlessly. One of the fans commented, “Baap of Bollywood Salman Khan.” While another wrote, “Auraaa+99999999” Another commented, “Salluuu ka AURA next level ka h salluuu for a reason.”

At the same time, others questioned whether any jacket could justify such a price when compared to something as practical and aspirational as a car.

Salman remains in the spotlight

Beyond fashion, Salman continues to stay in the news for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, which is scheduled for an April 17, 2026 theatrical release. The actor will be seen playing an army officer in the action drama, and early promotions have already created buzz among fans.

For now, though, it is not his film but his jacket that has become the real headline.