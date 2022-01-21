Actor Arun Verma, who worked with Salman Khan in Kick, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, passed away at the age of 62 on Thursday in Bhopal. The news of his death came as a shock in media. His close friend Dahia took to his social media to inform everyone about the sad demise of Arun Verma. He shared a photo of the late actor and penned a note in Hindi that his friend passed away in Bhopal. Arun Verma took his last breath at 2 am and the final rites were performed by his family members at 4 pm in Bhopal.Also Read - Umar Riaz Clearly Says His Bigg Boss 15 Eviction Was a Lie: 'Was told There Were no Votes But we Know it Was a Lie'

Arun Verma's nephew confirmed the same with Indian Express and wrote "Arun ji passed away at 2.00 am today, he was admitted to Peoples Hospital, Bhopal. He had a block in his brain and slowly all his organs failed, including his lungs, and finally he succumbed to kidney failure". Talking to the website, the late actor's nephew Amit stated that he left for the heavenly abode at 2.00 am Thursday.

Reportedly, Arun Verma just wrapped up Kangana Ranaut's directorial movie Tiku Weds Sheru also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Arun Verma made his acting debut in Sunny Deol’s Dacait and appeared in films such as Nayak, Prem Granth, Khalnayak, Heropanti. He had shared screen space with actors like Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and Rishi Kapoor.

May his soul rest in peace.