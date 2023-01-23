Home

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Teaser to Release With Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ in Theatres

Salman Khan treats Shah Rukh Khan fans with his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser with Pathaan in theatres.

January 25 is the big day for all Shah Rukh Khan fans as his most-awaited film Pathaan is all set to release. Also, the day is going to be very special for Salman Khan fans as the superstar has confirmed the trailer release of his upcoming film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan on the big screen. Salman took to his social media to share the big news. He treated fans with a glimpse of his look from Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan without revealing many details. “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan…(sic),” he wrote alongside the picture.

It has been reported that Salman Khan will be a part of Pathaan, making a cameo as the rogue spy Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. Well, there is no confirmation on the same.