Salman Khan’s late emotional birthday post for Sanjay Dutt wins hearts, fans love their special bond: ‘Mera bada bhai…’

Salman Khan once again proved that some friendships in Bollywood go beyond films and fame. His late birthday post for Sanjay Dutt touched fans as the actor shared an emotional message for his longtime friend.

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Salman Khan gives a hug to Sanjay Dutt (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood friendships often become a talking point among fans, but the bond between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt has always had a special place. The two actors have shared a friendship for years, and whenever they express their affection for each other, it quickly grabs attention. Recently, Salman Khan’s heartfelt birthday wish for Sanjay Dutt 67th birthday which created a wave of love among fans where we can see both of them sharing a tight hug. The superstar shared an emotional message for Sanjay, calling him “Forever Baba” and expressing his prayers for his happiness and well-being. While many celebrities shared birthday wishes for Sanjay Dutt, Salman’s message stood out because of the personal touch and the genuine affection between the two actors. Their friendship has been admired for years, making the special shout out even more meaningful for fans.

Salman Khan’s heartfelt shout out for Sanjay Dutt

Salman Khan’s birthday message for Sanjay Dutt was simple but emotional. Instead of a formal wish, the actor’s words carried the feeling of a friend sending love and blessings to someone close.

Fans quickly reacted to the post and filled social media with comments celebrating the friendship between the two Bollywood stars. Many praised Salman for showing his emotional side and appreciated the respect and affection he continues to have for Sanjay.

Salman Khan shared a picture of them sharing a hug and wrote, “Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba ,baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba , mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah,Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba.” The late post immediately caught fans’ attention, with many appreciating the warmth behind Salman’s words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans react to Salman Khan’s late birthday post for Sanjay Dutt

Soon after Salman shared his message, fans expressed their love for the friendship between the two actors. Many social media users highlighted the emotional nature of the post and praised Salman for making Sanjay Dutt’s birthday even more special.

Many fans reacted with heart emojis, one of the users wrote, “Baba and bhaijaan”, another commented, “MASHALLAH ye pyaar ta umr kayam rahe AAMEEN”, another user wrote, “Bhaichara on top”, another fan commented, “World best duo”. Salman’s simple yet meaningful gesture became a reminder that genuine friendships often create the biggest moments.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s long-standing Bollywood friendship

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s friendship is one of the most loved and popular bonds in the Hindi film industry. Their connection goes beyond their professional collaborations, as both actors have spoken warmly about each other on several occasions. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in movies like Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000), and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002).

Over the years, fans have enjoyed seeing their cheerful moments together. Their chemistry has also been appreciated in films such as Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai, where their on-screen presence became memorable for audiences.