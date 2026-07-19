Salman Khan’s latest public appearance fuels health concerns on social media, fans say: ‘Is everything ok…’

Videos from Salman Khan's recent appearance have gone viral, prompting fans to speculate about the actor's well-being. Here's why social media is buzzing and how netizens reacted to the clips.

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Salman Khan's new appearance worries fans (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again become the centre of attention, but this time it is not because of a film announcement. The actor’s recent appearance at a public event in Mumbai has sparked concern among fans after videos and photos from the occasion went viral online. Many social media users noticed that Salman looked noticeably leaner than before, leading to widespread discussions about his health. While several fans expressed concern and wished him well, others urged people not to jump to conclusions without any official update from the actor or his team.

Salman Khan’s appearance grabs attention

On Friday, Salman Khan visited the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Mumbai, where he inaugurated the authority’s new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). During the event, the actor also handed over house keys to beneficiaries as part of the programme.

However, it was not the event but Salman’s physical appearance that became the biggest talking point online. Videos from the function quickly spread across social media, with many fans commenting on his slimmer frame and tired look.

See Salman Khan’s viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arati Sawant (@aratisawant22)

Fans flood social media with concerned reactions

As the clips gained traction, several users shared messages expressing concern for the superstar. Many questioned whether Salman was keeping well, while others simply hoped he was taking care of his health.

Comments such as “He looks sick,” “Is everything okay with bhaijaan?” and “What happened to my king?” appeared across social media platforms. Some fans felt the actor looked exhausted, while others believed he was simply showing signs of natural ageing.

At the same time, several supporters defended Salman, saying people should avoid making assumptions based on a few viral videos. They praised the actor for appearing in public without trying to hide his age and appreciated his confidence in facing the cameras naturally.

See fans reaction on Salman Khan’s latest appearance here

No official statement on his health

Despite the online speculation, neither Salman Khan nor his team has issued any statement regarding his health. As of now, there is no official confirmation suggesting that the actor is dealing with any medical issue. The discussion remains based entirely on fans’ observations from his latest public appearance. Until an official clarification is shared, the concerns circulating online remain speculative.

Salman Khan gears up for Maatrubhumi

On the professional front, Salman Khan is preparing for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. The project was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. The film has since undergone significant changes, including a new title and revised storyline, with references to China and the Galwan Valley reportedly removed.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films by Salma Khan, Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan as an Indian Army Colonel alongside Chitrangda Singh. The makers are currently working on extensive reshoots, while the official release date is yet to be announced.