Actor Salman Khan is doing every bit to entertain his fans with music videos amid the lockdown. After releasing Pyar Karona and Tere Bina, the actor releases third single brotherhood anthem Bhai Bhai on the special occasion of Eid. The Bharat actor made sure that he is treating all his fans during the festival.

Salman Khan took to social media to share the song and wrote, "Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga… Aap subb ko eid mubarakh … BhaiBhai." He further wrote: "A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!" The song titled Bhai Bhai celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. The song has been shot with minimal crew and resources at Salman's farmhouse in Panvel.



Bhai Bhai is sung by Salman Khan and Hyderabadi Rapper, Ruhaan Arshad. While the music is composed by Sajid Wajid and the lyrics are penned by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri.

The lyrics start with Yaaron ke hum to yaar hain, Saare apne hi tyohar hain, Kabhi sunein hum azaan

Kabhi bhajan gun-gunayein, Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai..

Watch the music video here:

The song Bhai Bhai is sure to set the right mood on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!