Salman Khan’s Latest Transformation Hints at His Look From ‘The Bull’?

Salman Khan's major transformation photo goes viral. Is this look for Karan Johar's upcoming film The Bull? Check Here

Salman Khan's Latest Transformation Hints at His Look From 'The Bull'

Superstar Salman Khan‘s new viral pictures have left his fans impressed by the actor’s amazing physical transformation. Recently, a couple of fans shared a few pictures with the Dabangg actor and his father, veteran writer Salim Khan from inside his residence Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. From the pictures, it could be seen that Salman has undergone an impressive physical transformation. He might have seemingly bulked up for his upcoming projects.

The pics showcase, the actor dressed in a black vest, flaunting chiseled biceps as he posed for photos. He completed his look with a cap.

Is This Salman Khan’s look from his upcoming movie The Bull?

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming film The Bull. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.

Karan Johar and Salman Khan’s collaboration after 25 years will be seen in The Bull. The shoot was kicked off with the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29. The film will be backed by Karan’s Dharma Productions, and directed by Vishnu Vardhan of Shershaah-fame. The movie will present a retelling of Operation Cactus, wherein the Indian armed forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces efficiently neutralised the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s government within hours.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of Tiger 3, Salman told ANI, “It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it.”

