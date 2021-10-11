Mumbai: A Special NDPS Court on Monday deferred the bail application hearing of Aryan Khan to October 13 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought time to file its reply in the matter. At the same time, Special NDPS Court’s Special Judge VV Patil has kept the bail pleas of other accused Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija and Mohak Jaswal, also for hearing on Wednesday.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Arrest LIVE UPDATES: No Mannat For SRK's Son, Bail Hearing Likely on Wednesday

Today, senior advocate Amit Desai was seen representing Aryan Khan for his bail hearing. However, it didn’t take place as NCB’s special prosecutor had asked for time to reply to all the bail applications. And it was ruled that Aryan’s bail plea will be heard on October 13. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Gather Outside Mannat to Show Support For Shah Rukh Khan as Aryan Khan Stays in Jail Till Wednesday

Salman Khan’s advocate is helping Aryan Khan

It is interesting to know the advocate that has been previously associated with Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the controversial 2002 hit-and-run case, Amit Desai, will be seen representing Aryan Khan in drugs case on Wednesday. Amit Desai had represented Salman for his bail hearing in 2015. The actor was granted bail on a sum of Rs 30,000 in May 2015. Also Read - Sahil Shroff Breaks Silence on His Elimination From Bigg Boss 15, Says 'I Went as an Underdog'

Speaking about Aryan, advocate Amit Desai had stated, “We are in the hands of the court. To see justice is to be done. Admitted fact that nothing was found on Aryan Khan. NCB argued bail last week. So plea (sic) may be heard tomorrow. Question of my liberty at stake.”

Accordingly, Aryan Khan and others will continue to spend the next two days at the Arthur Road Central Jail and the Byculla Women’s Jail till they are enlarged on bail.