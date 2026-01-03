Home

Salman Khan’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri pens heartwarming caption after getting engaged to Tina Rijhwani, ‘Leaving my…’-See pics

Salman Khan’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri shares a heartfelt note after getting engaged to Tina Rijhwani. Check out the adorable pictures.

A joyous moment has arrived in Salman Khan’s family, as his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Tina Rijhwani. The happy news was shared on January 3, 2026, when Ayaan took to social media to post dreamy pictures from his proposal. The photos instantly caught attention, marking a new chapter in the couple’s love story and spreading cheer among fans and friends alike. While the pictures spoke volumes, it was Ayaan’s caption that truly stood out and added a personal, emotional touch to the announcement.

The heartwarming caption

Along with the engagement pictures, Ayaan penned a playful yet romantic note that read, “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025”, accompanied by ring and red heart emojis. The caption quickly resonated with followers, making the announcement feel warm, intimate, and relatable. The post soon filled with congratulatory messages, turning the moment into a celebration shared with the digital world.

The immense love from the family

Several well-known faces from the film industry shared their excitement in the comments. Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife, Malaika Arora, wrote, “Yaaaaaaaniiiiiiii, tinaaaaa” followed by red heart emojis, expressing her joy for the couple. Sonakshi Sinha couldn’t contain her excitement and commented, “Omg omg omg omg I cannnnnt!!!!!” Actor Zaheer Iqbal and husband of Sonakshi, also joined in, writing, “Broooooooo, congratulations, guys, so so happy for u both.”

About Ayaan Agnihotri

Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s sister, and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri. He also shares a close bond with his sister Alizeh Agnihotri, who made her acting debut with Farrey and received widespread appreciation for her performance.

Unlike his sister, Ayaan chose a different creative path. He pursued his passion for music and has steadily built his identity as a musician and entrepreneur. Salman Khan previously collaborated with Ayaan on the song You Are Mine, composed by Vishal Mishra, where Ayaan performed the rap portions. He has also released his own single, Universal Laws, and is currently working on his upcoming EP.

