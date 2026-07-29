Salman Khan’s NGO Being Human begins multi-phase campaign to help Assam flood victims

Salman Khan has stepped forward to support people affected by Assam floods through multi-stage relief programme. The campaign aims to provide essential help while also focusing on long-term recovery efforts for communities facing the impact of disaster.

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Salman Khan starts humanitarian drive for Assam flood victims (PC: Twitter)

As Assam continues to recover from severe floods, support has started coming from different corners to help affected communities. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has stepped forward to extend assistance through his NGO Being Human in collaboration with his fan club in the state. The relief initiative focuses on providing immediate help to people struggling after the floods while also planning long-term support. The campaign will not be limited to food distribution as the team has prepared a phased approach that includes essential supplies, rehabilitation efforts and support for rebuilding important facilities affected by the disaster.

How is Salman Khan helping Assam flood victims through Being Human?

Salman Khan has joined hands with his Assam-based fan club to support people affected by the floods. According to India Today, sources close to the actor has said that the relief programme has been designed in multiple phases to address the needs of flood-hit families. The first phase of the campaign has already started with the distribution of ready-to-eat food packets and essential items among affected residents.

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The upcoming phases will focus on providing ration kits along with support for rebuilding schools and hospitals damaged due to the floods. Through Being Human, Salman Khan aims to provide assistance that goes beyond immediate relief and helps communities move towards recovery.

What essential supplies will be provided under the relief campaign?

The relief efforts include distributing important daily-use items required by families facing difficult conditions after the floods. Along with food supplies, the team plans to provide medicines, drinking water, sanitary pads and mosquito repellents.

These essential items are expected to support people staying in temporary shelters and those who have lost access to basic facilities due to rising floodwaters. The initiative comes at a time when several parts of Assam are working towards restoring normal life after heavy rainfall caused widespread damage.

Why is Salman Khan’s Assam relief initiative significant?

While many public figures have shared messages and raised awareness about the flood situation, Salman Khan’s team has focused on direct ground-level assistance. The campaign highlights the role of humanitarian support during natural disasters where affected families require immediate resources as well as long-term rehabilitation. By planning support in different stages, the initiative aims to address both urgent requirements and future rebuilding needs.

What is the current flood situation in Assam?

Assam has witnessed a challenging flood situation following heavy monsoon rainfall and a cloudburst upstream. The condition worsened around July 18 and 19, affecting several districts, particularly parts of Upper Assam. Thousands of families were displaced due to rising water levels while many areas faced damage to homes, roads and public facilities. The disaster also resulted in loss of lives, creating a major challenge for local authorities and rescue teams.

By July 28, the flood situation showed signs of improvement, with water levels reducing in several affected areas. Officials reported that the number of affected people had declined to around 4.45 lakh while the death toll remained at 68.

How are relief operations continuing in Assam?

Although the situation has improved in some regions, several districts are still dealing with the impact of flooding. Relief and restoration work continues with government agencies and support groups working to provide assistance.

Around 90 relief camps are currently helping displaced residents while 94 relief distribution centres are operating to deliver essential supplies. A central team has also visited Sivasagar, one of the badly affected districts, to review the damage and assess the ongoing requirements.