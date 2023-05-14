Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Niece Ayat Follows ‘Mamu’s Footsteps’ at DA-BANGG Tour in Kolkata – Watch

Salman Khan’s Niece Ayat Follows ‘Mamu’s Footsteps’ at DA-BANGG Tour in Kolkata – Watch

Salman Khan's niece Ayat is seen following her 'Mamu's footsteps' in a behind-the-scenes clip from DA-BANGG tour in Kolkata. - Watch

Salman Khan's Niece Ayat Follows 'Mamu's Footsteps' at DA-BANGG Tour in Kolkata - Watch

Salman Khan’s Niece Aayat Follows ‘Mamu’s Footsteps’: Salman Khan is known for his flamboyant and charming persona which makes him one of the most popular Bollywood superstars worldwide. The actor has his own unique style and swagger which has a connect with his fans. Movie buffs resonate with his brand of cinema meant for entertainment and family viewing. Salman has a fandom across all age groups, especially the youth and children. He has done a lot of family-oriented films speaking of Indian tradition and bond between, mother and son, father-son and love among brothers and sisters. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is known for always being there for his family in real life as well.

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

You may like to read

SALMAN KHAN TEACHES FUNNY STEPS TO HIS NIECE AYAT

Salman, who is currently in Kolkata for his Dabanng Reloaded Kolkata Tour, posted a video with his niece Ayat from Kolkata. The behind-the-scenes clip is one of the cutest reels and is breaking the internet. Salman took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as “Following Mamu’s footsteps…. #dabanggreloadedkolkata.” Salman can be seen donning a black T-shirt, matching pants, a maroon jacket and black shoes in the video. While Ayat wore a pink dress and matching shoes as she walked alongside him. Salman asked Ayat to do different steps as she tried to imitate her uncle. Ayat is Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s daughter. Salman is currently in Kolkata for his DA-BANGG concert. The security arrangements were tightened at the hotel where the actor stayed, as reported by ANI. Salman also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee at her residence.

Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. He will also feature in YRF’s Tiger Vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.

For more updates on Salman Khan and his DA-BANGG concert, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.