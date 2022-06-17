Girl power in Salman Khan’s no entry! It was not long ago when Salman Khan announced that his cult comedy No Entry (2005), is getting a sequel titled ‘No Entry Mein Entry’. And the latest buzz is that the movie will have not one, two or three but 10 leading ladies. According to a report in etimes, all three leading men from the original 2005 film – Salman, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan – will be seen in triple roles and there will be a need for several actresses to be paired opposite their respective characters in the film, going by it there will be three leading ladies for each leading actor.Also Read - Karan Johar Blasts Reports Claiming His Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash Was Covid Super Spreader, Here's What He Said!

The report further added that, the original film's female cast- Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly may not be a part of the sequel. Further, the reports suggest that No Entry Mein Entry is slated to go on the floor in the last quarter of the year.

Although there is no official confirmation regarding the leading ladies yet, but roping in 10 actresses must be a challenging task for the makers.

No Entry Mein Entry will be produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmi. In an earlier interview, Boney Kapoor had revealed that the sequel will be “10 times funnier” than the first instalment.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The actor is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and is also set to make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.