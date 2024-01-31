Home

Salman Khan’s Production House Issues Strict Warning on Fake Casting Calls, Says Legal Action Against Culprits

'Strict Action Will Be Taken': Salman Khan's production house gives warning to fake casting calls.

On behalf of actor Salman Khan, his production company, Salman Khan Films issued a statement clarifying that they are not associated with any third party for casting in films. The firm also threatened to take legal action against the fraudsters. “This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorised manner,” the statement read.

Last year also Salman’s company issued a warning against fake casting calls using his name.

Salman Khan established his film production and distribution company, Salman Khan Films in 2011. His mother Salma Khan is also a part of it. The money generated from film productions is reportedly donated to the Being Human organisation. The first film produced under the banner was Chillar Party. It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl.

Salman Khan Films have backed several films, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hero, Tubelight, Race 3, Loveyatri, Notebook, Bharat, Kaagaz, Dabangg 3, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman was last seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif.

(With inputs from ANI)

