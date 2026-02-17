Salman Khan's Ready co-star Pravina Deshpande passes away at 60 after...

Veteran actor Pravina Deshpande passed away on Tuesday, February 17, after a long battle with cancer. She was 60. The news of her demise was confirmed by her family through a note shared on her official Instagram account. The statement read that it is with great sadness they inform everyone that Mrs. Pravina Deshpande left for her heavenly abode on February 17, 2026.

The cremation of Pravina Deshpande will be held on February 17 at 3:00 pm at the Hindu Crematorium, Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East. Her family members including Aniruddha Deshpande, Abhimanyu Deshpande, Ruchira Deshpande and Veer Deshpande will be present to pay their final respects.