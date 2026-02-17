Salman Khan's Ready co-star Pravina Deshpande passes away at 60 after...

  • Home
Veteran actor Pravina Deshpande passed away on Tuesday, February 17, after a long battle with cancer. She was 60. The news of her demise was confirmed by her family through a note shared

Published date india.com Published: February 17, 2026 10:22 PM IST
By Ayush Srivastava
Veteran actor Pravina Deshpande passed away on Tuesday, February 17, after a long battle with cancer. She was 60. The news of her demise was confirmed by her family through a note shared on her official Instagram account. The statement read that it is with great sadness they inform everyone that Mrs. Pravina Deshpande left for her heavenly abode on February 17, 2026.

The cremation of Pravina Deshpande will be held on February 17 at 3:00 pm at the Hindu Crematorium, Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East. Her family members including Aniruddha Deshpande, Abhimanyu Deshpande, Ruchira Deshpande and Veer Deshpande will be present to pay their final respects.

Check out the official statement of Pravina Deshpande’s demise here

*This copy is getting updated.*

