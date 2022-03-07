Mumbai: On Instagram, actor Salman Khan posted a new video in which he runs into his old avatar. He tells his character from Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Prem, all about his life in the future in this commercial for a beverage brand. In 1994, Salman appeared in Sooraj Bharjatya’s blockbuster flick with actor Madhuri Dixit playing his female lead.Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence on Her Photoshopped Marriage Picture With Salman Khan

The video starts with Salman in the present-day arriving at Prem's house in 1994. Even 30 years from now, Prem is captivated by Salman's powerful figure. He then goes on to inquire if his fan base is still as large and as elderly as it was before. Aur shaadi (And did I tie the knot?)," the younger version asks avidly. Older Salman replies, "Hogayi, tumhari sab girlfriends ki (It's done, all your girlfriends are married now)."

Check Salman Khan’s video here:

Fans flooded the comment section as soon as the actor dropped the video.

Fans flooded the comment section as soon as the actor dropped the video. They reacted with fire emojis and found the video extremely entertaining. One of the users wrote, “Tumhari sab girlfriends ki” along with laughing emojis. While another one wrote, “Jeete hai Shaan se #SalmanKhan Fan ke naam se

Proud to be ur fan BHAIJAAN We Luv u @BeingSalmanKhan Till our Last Breath JAI SALMAN KHAN.”

Hum Aapke Hai Koun was a romantic family drama where Salman plays youthful Prem who falls in love with his sister-in-law’s sister Madhuri Dixit aka Nisha. The film was a mega-hit owing to its storyline and numerous dance sequences.

While on the work front, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif. The makers recently dropped the teaser of the film. Bhai fans, excited much?

Watch this space for more updates!