Mumbai, Maharashtra: A day after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's father Salim Khan received a death threat letter, Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened the actor's security. For the unversed, Salim Khan had received an anonymous letter with the message "tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)".

The letter was addressed to Salman and his father, following which an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

Speaking to reporters, police said that Salim was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter which mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman. Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police.

Post the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Salman’s security has been a matter of scrutiny as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has emerged as a prime accused in the Congress leader’s murder had previously also threatened to kill the Bollywood actor in 2018.

For IIFA Awards 2022, Salman was recently Abu Dhabi. The three day extravaganza concluded at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and celebrated the best of Hindi films in the last two years. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has been busy with the shoot of the upcoming feature film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde. The movie will hit the silver screens later this year in December.