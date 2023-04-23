Home

Salman Khan’s Sister Arpita Throws Eid 2023 Bash; Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut And Other Biggies Attend

Actor Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma invited Bollywood bigwigs for an Eid 2023 bash at her residence. Katrina Kaif , Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, MC Stan were also among the attendees.

Eid 2023 just got bigger with Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. The festival ended on a high note as far as Bollywood is concerned. Many celebs were seen attending the Eid party such as Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Shehnaaz Gill, MC Stan, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Helen, Salma Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Pooja Hegde, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, and Sohail Khan also attended the bash. Sangeeta Bijlani, Arbaz Khan, Anshula Kapoor, Disha Patani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishita Dutta, and Vatsal Sheth.

Katrina Kaif made a public presence after a long time at the Eid party. So, of course, netizens had started speculating that maybe the actress is pregnant and that’s why she is not making a public appearance.

From Salman Khan to Kangana Ranaut to Shehnaaz Gill to Tabu and more, here’s a look at some of the attendees.

Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan pose for the camera at Eid 2023 bash

Katrina Kaif makes a stunning entry in an Anarkali suit

Pooja Hegde, who was seen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, arrived at the Eid bash

Kangana Ranaut wore a gorgeous suit for the Eid bash

Salman Khan attended her sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash in Mumbai. He arrived in his luxurious white SUV car and was greeted by actor Jagapathi Babu at the entrance.

Hot and happening Disha Patani wore a sheer green saree for Eid

Palak Tiwari, on the other hand, wore a beautiful black-golden saree

Shehnaaz Gill came in pink lehenga suit at Arpita Khan’s Eid bash

Host Arpita Khan wore a printed royal blue suit while Aayush Sharma opted for a black and white outfit

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is back to theatres on Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The film opened with Rs 14 crore at the domestic box office on day 1. These are considered low numbers for a Salman film releasing around Eid because his other films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan had an opening of around Rs 26 crore.

