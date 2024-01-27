Home

Salman Khan’s Throwback Comment on Abhishek Bachchan -Aishwarya Rai’s Marriage Goes Viral Amidst Couple’s Divorce Rumours – WATCH

Salman Khan's old clip about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage goes viral amid couple's divorce rumours.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are among such celebs in the B-town industry who have their past. According to media reports, the actor began dating in the late 1990s. However, their relationship came to an end in the early 2000s. Later in 2007, Rai tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan, and the couple share a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. In recent days, several speculations about Aish and Abhishek’s marriage have been doing rounds on the internet, claiming that the couple is on the verge of a divorce. Amid the couple’s feud, Salman Khan’s rare comment on Aishwarya’s marriage is trending on social media where the actor said that both Aishwarya and Abhishek are happy together.

In a 2010 interview on Aapki Adalat, Salman expressed joy over Aishwarya marrying Abhishek, noting that many years have passed, and she is now somebody’s wife. The actor said, “She’s somebody’s wife, and I am very happy, that she is married to Abhishek. I think Abhishek is a great guy, (she) married into a great family, and they are very happy together. This is the best thing that any ex-boyfriend would want.”

Take a look at the video here:

That’s called ‘respecting your ex’, and that’s why my respect for him is all the more…! #SalmanKhan 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OEcX4hyxE6 — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) January 23, 2024

A snippet of this interview recently resurfaced only gaining widespread attention among the audience. Meanwhile, Salman, who chose not to marry, expressed his desire to have a child last year. The actor mentioned to have a baby through a surrogate. However, the changes in Surrogacy rules have become a hurdle for the actor in fulfilling his wish.

On the other hand, Aishwarya and Abhishek are all set to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary this year. The couple had been gaining limelight when their divorce rumours started to float online. However, no specific confirmation on the same is given.

While talking about Salman Khan’s work front, the actor was last seen in Tiger 3 and is scheduled to host the finale episode of Bigg Boss 17 on January 28, 2024. Khan will also be seen in Karan Johar’s The Bull.

