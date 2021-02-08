After doing some stupendous action in the two films from the Tiger series, seems like Salman Khan is set to shoot the third film in Turkey. The actor has wrapped Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Antim: The Final Truth that are currently in their post-production stages. After wrapping up Bigg Boss 14, Salman will move to shoot Tiger 3 with Maneesh Sharma, however, there seems a little delay in the shooting schedule. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan to Begin Shoot in February? - All You Need to Know About YRF's Film

As reported by Mid-Day, the film was scheduled to begin in March itself in the UAE and Salman had blocked his dates for the same. But, due to the rising cases in the UAE, the makers have changed the plans and YRF has currently sent a production team to Istanbul on the recce. The pre-production team had already begun in December. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Starrer Film to Be Announced on This Date, Here is The Reason For Fans to Rejoice

The report quoted a source close to the production mentioning that the team that had gone to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for the recce of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, is the same team that has gone to Turkey. “The Yash Raj Films’’ production team, which had gone to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Pathan’s recce last month, stayed on for Tiger 3. Simultaneously, another batch is scouting for locations in the Turkish city. The director-producer duo will take a final call basis the feedback of these teams,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Salman will get into the Tiger look from this week as he begins his preparation for a ‘lean look; today. Fitness expert Rajendra Dhole has been trusted with the responsibility of training Salman.