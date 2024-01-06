Home

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 To be Released on THIS OTT Platform – Check Details Here

Finally, Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 is set to release on OTT platform. Take a look at the name of the OTT platform here.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-loved film Tiger 3 received a good response at the box office. Both the lead actors gave a powerpack performance on the screen and with that, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, those who missed watching the film at the box office can watch the movie on the OTT platform. On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime took to social media and announced that Tiger 3 will now premiere on the platform.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the OTT platform wrote, “We heard the roars, Tiger is on his way, #Tiger3onPrime, coming soon.” However, they didn’t announce the date of release yet. The page dropped a poster of the picture. As soon as the picture went online, fans started to spam the comment section. While one fan wrote, “I am waiting for Tiger.” Another wrote, “Still coming soon? Please announce the release date.” Another wrote, “Salman Khan is back.” Another user commented, “Can’t wait for Tiger 3.”

Take a look at the post here:

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is the third instalment in the Tiger series and the fifth within the expansive YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and War. Noteworthy is the action-packed cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, which resonated well with the audience. The film made a remarkable debut, earning a staggering Rs 464 crore worldwide at the box office.

Back in 2023, Tiger 3 was released on big screens. The movie went out during Diwali and received tremendous results from the public. Talking about the success of the movie, Salman Khan said, “It was Diwali time, and the World Cup was going on, and everyone’s interest was in that, but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it.”

The action thriller constitutes the third chapter in the Tiger series and the fifth instalment in Yash Raj Films (YRF)’s Spy Universe. In just 16 days, Tiger 3 outperformed it with a business of Rs 273.8 crore at the domestic box office.

